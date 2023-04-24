To change or not to change

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has surprised one and all by not changing the DCs, SPs (barring a few) and other officials deputed by the BJP government on the key posts. While the CM maintains that there will be need-based transfers, a senior official feels it may not be a good idea as the officials wouldn’t know for how long they would be kept at the current posts and would hesitate from taking decisions. Besides, many aspirants for the Vice Chancellor’s post at the HPU were hopeful that the one appointed during the BJP tenure would be removed. The CM, though, hasn’t obliged them yet.

Of misplaced priorities

Non-policing works such as furnishing the office or opening a gym through corporate funding are always a priority of the Baddi police. Never mind if the crime-torn industrial cluster has serious issues to address. Mediapersons are rarely given an insight into the steps taken to tackle the organised crime. They are, however, regularly fed with infrastructure uplift works that are exhibited with much pride. It seems to be a case of misplaced priorities, that too, in the state’s most crime-afflicted area.

‘Missing’ Congress leaders

Some Congress leaders from Kangra are consistently found missing from programmes presided over by the lone Cabinet Minister from the district. The missing leaders were more conspicuous during the district-level protest organised by party at Dharamsala against the suspension of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament. Sources said the missing leaders were indicative of strong factionalism within the ruling party in Kangra.