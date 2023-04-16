To check drug smuggling, borders must be sealed, says Deputy CM

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 15

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said that the Centre should seal international borders to stop the smuggling of drugs from Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said that the state government was taking steps to eradicate the drug menace and the police had been given a free hand to act against drug peddlers, who were targeting educational institutions.

Agnihotri was addressing mediapersons after unfurling the National Flag on the occasion of Himachal Day at the Chowgan ground at Nahan.

He said that besides catching small peddlers, stress was being laid on catching kingpins, who were carrying out the illegal trade from Delhi.

He said, “Stringent steps like an amendment to the NDPS Act to make the offence punishable with a life sentence have been initiated. The authorities are taking strong steps like attaching the property of drug peddlers to curb the nefarious trade. Women, too, are involved in the illegal trade, which is surprising.” Agnihotri said that the government would open rehabilitation centres across the state, as there were reports that drugs were being supplied at the existing centres in the private sector.

The Transport Minister said that the Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation had a loss of Rs 1,350 crore while its monthly income was mere Rs 65 crore against the expenditure of Rs 144 crore. As many as 1,200 new buses would be introduced in the state, he said.