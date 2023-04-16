To check drug smuggling, borders must be sealed, says Deputy CM

Solan, April 15
Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said that the Centre should seal international borders to stop the smuggling of drugs from Pakistan and Afghanistan.
He said that the state government was taking steps to eradicate the drug menace and the police had been given a free hand to act against drug peddlers, who were targeting educational institutions.
Agnihotri was addressing mediapersons after unfurling the National Flag on the occasion of Himachal Day at the Chowgan ground at Nahan.
He said that besides catching small peddlers, stress was being laid on catching kingpins, who were carrying out the illegal trade from Delhi.
He said, “Stringent steps like an amendment to the NDPS Act to make the offence punishable with a life sentence have been initiated. The authorities are taking strong steps like attaching the property of drug peddlers to curb the nefarious trade. Women, too, are involved in the illegal trade, which is surprising.” Agnihotri said that the government would open rehabilitation centres across the state, as there were reports that drugs were being supplied at the existing centres in the private sector.
The Transport Minister said that the Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation had a loss of Rs 1,350 crore while its monthly income was mere Rs 65 crore against the expenditure of Rs 144 crore. As many as 1,200 new buses would be introduced in the state, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city
Kejriwal was accompanied to the agency's office by his Punja...
Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University
As per the complainant, AAP leaders made ‘defamatory’ statem...
CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle for brother's murder
In the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS...
‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police
Planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blen...
Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA
Six-time MLA Shettar parts ways with the saffron party after...