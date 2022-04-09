To check fatal accidents, 142 black spots identified in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, April 8

The Himachal Police have identified 142 black spots that witness frequent fatal accidents. As per the road accident data of the past five years compiled by the Police Department, on an average more than 1,100 persons died in 2,700 accidents. Vulnerable spots have been identified by the SPs on the basis of frequent roll down accidents taking place in all 12 districts.

A total of 217 persons died in 553 accidents in the state from January 1 to April 1 this year, as compared to 307 casualties in 595 accidents during the corresponding period last year.

The highest number of 30 black spots has been identified in Kullu, followed by 21 in Shimla, 12 each in Bilaspur and Mandi, 10 each in Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Sirmaur and Una, nine in Hamirpur, five in Solan and four in Lahaul and Spiti.

The details of accident-prone stretches (black spots) have been shared with the Public Works Department (PWD), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for taking necessary engineering interventions/improvements, including installation of crash barriers, widening of narrow stretches, removal of debris and erection of signboards, say sources in the Police Department.

As many as 217 persons died in 553 accidents in the state from January 1 to April 1 this year, as compared to 307 casualties in 595 accidents during the corresponding period last year. However, going by this year’s data, more than two persons are killed and nine are injured in six accidents everyday.

People are advised to drive carefully on accident-prone stretches, not to drink and drive, avoid using mobile phones while driving, move in prescribed limits and wear helmets while riding two-wheelers, says SP Sandeep Dhawal.

A majority of the accidents caused due to vehicles veering off the road and sliding down hills happen in rural areas. The highest number of accidents caused by vehicles rolling down hills was reported in Shimla while the maximum head-on collisions were witnessed in Kangra district.

Overspeeding is the lead reason behind the accidents, followed by dangerous and negligent driving, overtaking, bad road conditions, drugs and alcohol abuse, besides adverse weather conditions and mechanical faults.