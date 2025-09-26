To combat drug menace, over 1,000 volunteers to be engaged

The state government is all set to launch the Anti-Chitta Volunteer Scheme as part of its ongoing campaign against substance abuse and achieving the vision of a drug-free Himachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had made the announcement in this regard at the Independence Day function at Sarkaghat in Mandi district. The Police Department has forwarded a detailed proposal regarding the announcement to the government for its implementation.

Under the scheme, more than 1,000 anti-chitta volunteers will be engaged across the state to foster a structured partnership between the police, public and other stakeholders, thereby creating a strong community-based framework to supplement police efforts in tackling the drug menace. The volunteers will not be engaged in field identification and the police will ensure strict confidentiality of their identity, besides providing protection in sensitive cases. To prepare them for their responsibilities, a two-day structured training programme will be conducted, covering the basics of the NDPS Act, police procedures and methods of community engagement.

The volunteers will play an active role in spreading awareness about the harmful effects of 'chitta' and other narcotics, report suspicious activities, hotspots and offenders to the police through confidential channels, and participate in awareness activities in schools, colleges and communities. They will also support anti-drug campaigns such as rallies, street plays, awareness drives and social media messaging, while linking the affected individuals and families to counselling and rehabilitation centres. In exchange for their services, the volunteers registered under the scheme will be paid a honorarium.

“The state government has prioritised fight against drug abuse over the past two and a half years. The new scheme is expected to further strengthen efforts by enhancing ground-level intelligence for effective police operations, raising awareness among the youth and communities, improving rehabilitation linkages for affected persons and fostering stronger public-police partnerships,” said an official spokesperson.

“Since assuming office, we have declared a war against substance abuse and implemented numerous initiatives. We have seized drug mafia's properties worth over Rs 42 crore and made drug testing for 'chitta' mandatory in police recruitment. Our government is committed to protecting the youth from the menace of chitta,” added Sukhu.

Will actively spread awareness