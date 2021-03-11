To conserve culture, focus on ruralisation, says Himachal Governor

Shimla, May 7
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today said thrust should be on ruralisation and not urbanisation so that our culture and traditions could be conserved and taught to future generations.
Institutes can play important role
Higher educational institutions can play an important role in conserving our culture and traditions by bringing appropriate changes in their curriculum. — Rajendra Arlekar, Governor
The Governor was speaking at a conclave on “Higher Education Leaders - Future of Learning and Jobs” organised by the Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (HP-PERC) here, today.
He said higher educational institutions could play an important role in this direction by bringing appropriate changes in their curriculum.
Appreciating the efforts of private educational institutions in implementing the National Education Policy, the Governor said more work was needed in this direction, for which conferences and workshops should be organised.
“Western countries made us aware of the importance of environmental protection, whereas, the aspect has been a part of our culture and lifestyle since time immemorial,” he said.
He stressed on the integration of new and old courses of education and also the integration of health education, which includes allopathy, ayurveda and homoeopathy. The Governor also handed over employment certificates to students on the occasion.
Former IAS and Punjab Water Regulation and Development Authority Chairman Karan Avtar Singh, in his keynote address, said about at present, 65 per cent of production was carbon intensive and this would reduce to 25 per cent by 2050 in most countries. He also focused on new goals of education for the green economy. He said of 10 million jobs, 95 per cent would be available in the green economy in the next 10 years and universities should focus on the green economy section.
Earlier, HP-Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission Chairman Major General Atul Kaushik welcomed and honoured the Governor and detailed about the conference.
