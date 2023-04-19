To decide on legalising cannabis farming, 5-MLA panel formed

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 18

The state government has constituted a five-member committee of MLAs to examine the possibility of legalising controlled cultivation of cannabis, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today. The committee would visit areas where illegal cultivation of cannabis takes place and submit its report within a month.

Sukhu said, “The state government is considering to legalise cannabis cultivation and the committee of MLAs will explore this possibility. This can play a significant role in generating revenue for the state, besides proving beneficial for patients because of its medicinal properties.”

He said, “The government will consider all aspects, including regulatory measures, before taking the final call on legalising the cultivation of cannabis. We will also study the system adopted by other states that have legalised cannabis cultivation.” The previous BJP government had also contemplated legalising controlled cultivation of cannabis in some parts of the state but could take a decision.

The Chief Minister said that the government would tread cautiously on the issue and “the final call will be taken on the recommendation of the committee”. He added that the committee would conduct a thorough study about cannabis cultivation and submit a report.

Sukhu said that controlled cultivation of cannabis could help the economy of the state and the government would consider enacting a law only after getting complete information on the uses of cannabis leaves and its seeds. The Central Government has allowed controlled cultivation of cannabis in some districts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Uttarakhand was the first state to legalise cannabis cultivation in 2017.

The National Policy on Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances recognises cannabis as a source of biomass, fiber, and high-value oil used in many industries. Under the NDPS Act, the states are empowered to permit, by general or special order, the cultivation of hemp, only for obtaining fiber or seeds or for horticultural and medicinal purposes.