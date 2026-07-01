To decongest Shimla, transport city to be set up at Mehli

Aiming to decongest the state’s capital and to ensure smooth traffic movement, a transport city will soon be established outside Shimla. This was stated by Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap here today while chairing a meeting regarding shifting of Sabzi Mandi, Anaj Mandi and Lakkar Mandi out of Shimla and establishment of Transport Nagar.

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Addressing the meeting, the DC said that the administration has taken steps towards shifting major markets and motor markets from the city, the work of which is underway.

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He said that a joint inspection of approximately 300 bighas of proposed land near Mehli was conducted today in this regard. The DC said that officials from the Revenue Department, Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Transport Department, Municipal Corporation and Public Works Department also participated in the inspection.

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Expressing concern over the rising vehicular inflow in Shimla, the DC said that maintaining smooth traffic movement is a major challenge due to increasing traffic pressure in various markets. Therefore, there is a need for relocation of certain markets to decongest the city as well as its roads.

“To effectively address this challenge, plans are underway to relocate major markets outside the city and establish a transport city outside Shimla,” said Kashyap.

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“The proposed 300 bighas of land is suitable for relocating these markets and establishing a transport city. Furthermore, this land is adjacent to the under-construction Mehli-Shoghi four-lane road, which will provide improved transportation facilities for the public and commission agents,” he said.