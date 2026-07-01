DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / To decongest Shimla, transport city to be set up at Mehli

To decongest Shimla, transport city to be set up at Mehli

Dist admn inspects 300-bigha land for project

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:46 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Shimla. Representational photo
Advertisement

Aiming to decongest the state’s capital and to ensure smooth traffic movement, a transport city will soon be established outside Shimla. This was stated by Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap here today while chairing a meeting regarding shifting of Sabzi Mandi, Anaj Mandi and Lakkar Mandi out of Shimla and establishment of Transport Nagar.

Advertisement

Addressing the meeting, the DC said that the administration has taken steps towards shifting major markets and motor markets from the city, the work of which is underway.

Advertisement

He said that a joint inspection of approximately 300 bighas of proposed land near Mehli was conducted today in this regard. The DC said that officials from the Revenue Department, Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Transport Department, Municipal Corporation and Public Works Department also participated in the inspection.

Advertisement

Expressing concern over the rising vehicular inflow in Shimla, the DC said that maintaining smooth traffic movement is a major challenge due to increasing traffic pressure in various markets. Therefore, there is a need for relocation of certain markets to decongest the city as well as its roads.

“To effectively address this challenge, plans are underway to relocate major markets outside the city and establish a transport city outside Shimla,” said Kashyap.

Advertisement

“The proposed 300 bighas of land is suitable for relocating these markets and establishing a transport city. Furthermore, this land is adjacent to the under-construction Mehli-Shoghi four-lane road, which will provide improved transportation facilities for the public and commission agents,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts