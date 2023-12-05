To ease congestion, one-way traffic plan in Nurpur

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, December 4

In order to ensure smooth traffic movement and check frequent jams in Nurpur, the administration in collaboration with the police and the Municipal Council (MC) is going to enforce one-way traffic plan from Tuesday. While exercising the powers vested under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA), the Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate of Kangra has issued a notification for new traffic plan for the town.

According to Nurpur SDM Gursimar Singh, the entry of four-wheelers is allowed from the Chogan side, whereas exit is permitted from Niazpur and the Court Road. Vehicles coming from the housing board colony area could exit from the Chogan side.

He said the main market, Chogan market and Niazpur market had been declared as no-parking zones, whereas mini-secretariat parking space, MC parking in Ward No. 4, housing board colony parking, parking complex near Hanuman temple, court complex and Bachat Bhavan areas had been notified as parking zones.

The SDM said, “In order to ensure smooth movement of four-wheelers, the roadside parking of two-wheelers have also been restricted and for this purpose the local MC has been asked to identify temporary parking spaces for two-wheelers in streets or vacant places so that customers and shopkeepers can get parking spaces for their vehicles.”

#Nurpur