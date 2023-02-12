 To end 59-day impasse, truckers to meet PM, Central BJP leaders : The Tribune India

Move after several rounds of talks with govt, CM remained inconclusive

Trucks parked near the Ambuja Cements plant at Darlaghat. File Photo



Tribune News Service

Solan, February 11

Transporters plying vehicles for Ambuja Cements Limited, Darlaghat, and ACC Limited, Barmana, will meet the Central BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to resolve the 59-day impasse.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting convened at Darlaghat last evening.

Since several rounds of talks with the state government, including the Chief Minister, failed to end the impasse, the transporters have now decided to seek the help of the BJP to persuade the Adani management.

TWO PANELS FORMED

Two panels, comprising representatives of the Darlaghat and Barmana plants, have been set up to resolve the issue. One panel will meet the CM on Feb 13. The second panel will meet Central BJP leaders, including the PM and party’s national chief JP Nadda. —Ramkrishan Sharma, Member, Transporters’ core committee

Three meetings held with state BJP president Suresh Kashyap have failed to yield any result so far.

In a significant development, UltraTech Cement, Bagha, in Arki subdivision increased the freight rate by 13 paise last evening, taking it to Rs 10.73 per tonne per km (PTPK). The decision was taken after a recent hike of Rs 3 in the fuel price by the state government. The hike has come as shot in the arm for the transporters plying trucks for the Adani Group as they asserted that their stand of not accepting the lower freight rate put forth by the management was justified. There were about 2,600 trucks operating at Baga.

While the Adani management was stuck on Rs 9.01 PTPK, the transporters are vouching for Rs 10.58 PTPK. Transporters said the lower rate of Rs 10.15 PTPK, offered last week, had been withdrawn as the management did not appreciate their gesture. “We will incur losses if we accepted the lower freight,” they added.

The Adani management had unilaterally closed the two cement plants on December 15 after the transporters failed to accept the lower freight rate of Rs 6 PTPK announced by it as against the higher price of Rs 10.58 PTPK and Rs 11.41 PTPK prevailing at the Darlaghat and Barmana plants, respectively.

In another development, various industrial associations, including Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh, were grouping up on this issue to oppose the stand of the transporters. They will hold a media briefing on Tuesday.

