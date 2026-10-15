To enhance business, Himachal petroleum dealers seek support of oil marketing firms

The association said that the association had always stood with the government during adversities and expected a reciprocal gesture from the OMCs in dealing with emerging issues like competition from the private sector.

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Association president Sukumar Singh stressed their commitment to supporting the government even when private fuel companies such as Reliance increased petrol prices in the country by Rs 5 per litre and the diesel price by Rs 3 per litre. “In contrast, the three public sector oil companies chose to absorb financial losses and keep their retail prices unchanged to protect citizens from sudden price shocks,” he said.

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Sukumar said, “Consequently, petrol is cheaper by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 3 per litre at all government fuel stations run by Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited in Himachal Pradesh and the entire nation compared to the fuel prices at private outlets.”

“In light of the current global conditions, economic uncertainty and the rising cost of living, the decision of the Central Government and the Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies dedicated to public welfare is highly commendable,” said Sukumar while supporting the government decision.

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He added that as the association supported the government under all adverse circumstances, the OMCs should extend a reciprocal gesture of addressing their grievances to facilitate better delivery of services.

The association demanded prompt redress of maintenance issues plaguing the retail outlets while decrying that the inordinate delay led to monetary losses both to the retail outlets as well as the government.

“At a time when the private sector is providing prompt maintenance at their outlets, undue delay has left the public-sector outlets at a disadvantage, besides causing loss of business,” laments Sukumar.

He urged the OMCs to lend equal support in dealing with contentious issues like the loss of stock suffered due to temperature difference in various parts of Himachal and ensure that they receive uninterrupted fuel supply.

With private players setting up brighter consumer-friendly outlets to lure customers, the association is also demanding the creation of spacious better-equipped outlets.