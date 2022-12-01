To evade action, mining mafia using vehicles ‘sans no. plates’

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, November 30

The Kangra police keep impounding vehicles and arresting drivers, who are involved in illegal mining in Jaisinghpur and Thural. However, a majority of persons escape police action because most of the vehicles have no number plates and valid registration documents.

“The mining mafia is using condemned tractor-trailers and other vehicles by removing registration plates so that the authorities cannot track the vehicles. Interestingly, in several cases whenever police and mining officials conduct raids on the illegal mining sites, drivers escape after leaving the vehicles loaded with mining material behind,” said villagers.

Information gathered reveals that this issue was raised by police officials in its quarterly meeting.

A visit to Jaisinghpur today showed that most of the drivers operating in the local rivers and rivulets for the extraction of the mining material had no valid driving licences. A majority of the persons driving tractor trailers and tippers are immigrants belonging to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Such vehicles are mostly used inside the local rivers and rivulets to carry stones and sand to nearby stone crushers.

Residents of Halehar, Thural, Lambagaon and Jaisinghpur alleged that illegal mining in the Neugal river, Mandh Khud, Haler khud and Beas was rampant. Sand-laden tippers and trolleys ply on roads. They even cross the local police station road but they have never been checked or intercepted. They said the mining department and police should take strict action against them.

Aprajita Chandel, SDM, Jaisinghpur, when contacted, said that the matter had come to her notice and she would start a campaign for the verification of documents of such vehicles. She said it was a serious matter and defaulters would be fined as per law.

Rajiv Kalia, District Mining Officer, said as the verification of such vehicles fell in the jurisdiction of RTO and SDM, he would also request them to initiate action against the defaulters.