Shimla: To help decide candidates, BJP 'karyakartas' cast vote

Shimla, October 16
The BJP today sought the opinion of ‘karyakartas’ (workers) through voting on ballot paper for the selection of candidates for the Assembly elections scheduled on November 12.
The BJP would decide its candidates on the basis of the opinion of its workers so that he/she gets the support even at the grassroots level, said state BJP president Suresh Kashyap.
The state BJP office-bearers, district and divisional office-bearers, chairmen, vice-chairmen, presidents of frontier organisations, general secretaries and winning candidates of Panchayati Raj Institutions and urban local bodies participated in the exercise.
This opinion is being collected at the parliamentary constituency level to get the opinion on every Assembly seat in the state, Kashyap said, adding that the exercise would ensure comfortable win for the candidates.
The results of voting had been compiled and sent to Delhi, said insiders.
