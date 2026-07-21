To improve connectivity, infra, work on projects begins in Bara Bhangal

The work has begun on several key projects announced by the state government for improving connectivity, education and public infrastructure in the Bara Bhangal valley of Kangra district. After Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recently visited the region, the process for the grant of tribal status to Bara Bhangal has gathered pace. The recommendations of the district administration and the Sub-Divisional Officer have already been forwarded to the government. The proposal will subsequently be placed before the North Zone Council and upon completion of the required formalities, the region is expected to receive its long-pending tribal status.

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To improve communication facilities, the government plans to provide mobile phone network connectivity in the valley under the Central Government’s Saturation Scheme. The initiative is expected to connect the valley residents with the outside world while significantly improving access to education, healthcare and emergency services.

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Infrastructure development has also been accorded high priority. A one-kilometre road from Badagram to Holi will be constructed through the Rural Development Department, generating employment opportunities for local residents. Workers engaged in the project are expected to receive wages nearly double the standard rates.

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To promote tourism and improve accessibility, narrow routes in the Bara Bhangal valley will be widened and upgraded, making transportation easier for residents and visitors alike. The government has also initiated plans for rebuilding key public institutions.

Detailed plans have been prepared for the construction of a panchayat building, ration depot, rest house and a government school on 15 kanals. Besides, the existing Bara Bhangal Government School will be upgraded to a model school, which will be equipped with improved educational facilities. Rajya Sabha MP Anurag Sharma says that the Chief Minister has demonstrated commitment by ensuring action on announcements. He adds that the priority of the government is to ensure that development reaches people living in the most remote regions of the state.

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Local MLA Kishori Lal says that the long-neglected valley is finally witnessing focused attention and meaningful development. He expresses confidence that the government’s commitment to providing basic amenities on a par with the rest of the state has generated a new hope among residents and placed Bara Bhangal for growth.