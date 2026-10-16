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Home / Himachal Pradesh / To increase revenue & check illegal mining, govt creates Directorate of Mines

To increase revenue & check illegal mining, govt creates Directorate of Mines

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Pratibha Chauhan
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:45 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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As many as 10,645 cases of illegal mining were registered in the state last year.
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The state government has created a separate Directorate of Mines with a view to enhancing revenue and checking illegal mining. As many as 10,645 cases of illegal mining were registered last year.

The Cabinet, at its meeting on October 12, given nod to the creation of a Directorate of Mines under the administrative control of the Department of Industries. Till now, the mining wing of the Industries Department was regulating these activities and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had on several occasions stressed the need for the creation of a full-fledged directorate.

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The notification, following the Cabinet nod, was issued on October 13. An IAS officer would hold the post of the Director of Mines and would function as the head of department under the administrative control of the Department of Industries.

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As per the notification issued by Chief Secretary Kamlesh Kumar Pant, one post of Joint Director, Assistant Controller (Finance), and six other lower posts had also been shifted from the Industries Department to the newly created Directorate of Mines.

It has also been specified that necessary amendments to the relevant statutory rules and notifications shall be carried out to confer upon the Directorate of Mines powers and functions as may be required for him to discharge his responsibilities.

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The problem of illegal mining is more grave in the border districts of Una, Kangra, Sirmaur and Solan as illegally-mined sand and gravel are sold in Punjab, Haryana and other states, resulting in revenue loss to Himachal Pradesh as no royalty is paid. The maximum number of 1,169 cases of illegal mining were registered in Sirmaur, followed by Mandi (1,131), Solan (1,051), Nurpur (893), Una (829) and Kangra (727) last year.

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