To nail tax defaulters, Shimla Municipal Corporation mulls changes in rules

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 25

The issues of drainage, axing of dangerous trees, non-functional streetlights, labour hostel and parking were discussed at the House meeting of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) held here today.

The SMC is also mulling amendments to the existing bylaws to ensure stricter measures against those who had defaulted on the payment of property tax, rent of its properties, garbage fee, besides others. As per the existing rules, the SMC can only issue notices to the defaulters. As a result, the civic body has to bear financial losses running into crores of rupees on account of non-payment of dues.

Once the laws are amended, the SMC will be able to disconnect the water and electricity connections of defaulters. The defaulters have to clear dues of property tax, garbage fee, water charges and rent of leased SMC property to the tune of crores of rupees.

Mayor Surendar Chauhan pulled up officials and directed them that ‘technical software issues’ in issuing garbage bills must be rectified on priority. The Ruldubhatta ward councillor expessed concern over the work on the ambulance road pending for the past many years. She threatened that if work was not completed soon, she would launch an agitation.

The issue of the introduction of a new drainage system was also discussed in detail. Due to the existing ‘faulty’ drainage system in the city, a lot of damage was caused during the rain disaster this year. The issue of dangerous trees was again raised at the meeting with councillors demanding immediate action as the winter had already set in. Officials assured the House of addressing the issues of non-functional streetlights and axing of dangerous trees.

It was decided at the meeting that strict action would be taken against illegal construction at labour hostels. It was also decided that those who had been residing in the hostels won’t be evicted.

#Shimla