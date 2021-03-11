To observe fast, dharna today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 21

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) is shifting the responsibility of conducting undergraduate examinations to affiliated colleges, said the Himachal Pradesh Government College Principals Association and the Himachal Government College Teachers Association in a joint press statement issued here today.

The teachers held a virtual meeting and decided that all members of the association would observe a one-day fast and a one-hour dharna in the college from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm on May 23. They also decided to continue to boycott paper evaluation till the Seventh UGC pay scales were not implemented, said the central executive of the Himachal Government College Teachers Association.

The associations demanded the constitution of a commission to look into the undergraduate first and second year question paper leak case.