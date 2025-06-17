To optimise use, state govt to formulate land pooling policy

The state government will formulate Redevelopment and Land Pooling Policy to make optimum use of vacant government and private land all across the state.

The Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) is in the process of formulating this policy which will help make advantageous use of huge chunks of prime vacant land. “We will soon launch the Redevelopment and Land Pooling Policy as prime land, owned by various government agencies as well as private individuals is either lying redundant or underutilised,” said Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani.

He said HIMUDA will give the offer of redeveloping all such properties, be it buildings or vacant land so that its commercial viability can be enhanced. Huge chunks of land, valued at hundreds of crores, are owned by various government agencies as well as private individuals which have only few structures but if redeveloped can generate huge income.

The state government has undertaken a survey to identify all such properties which could turn into profitable ventures and bring in the much-needed revenue. Besides, there is demand for flats, duplexes and plots, especially at popular hill stations like Dharamsala, Kullu-Manali, Kasauli and Shimla, which can be met by identifying such underutilised land chunks, especially by government departments.

Citing an instance, Dharmani said that a small office of an engineer of the Public Works department is located on a five bigha plot in the heart of Manali with valuable land was just getting wasted. “This chunk of land can bring in huge revenue by creating a commercial structure like a shopping area and a parking, which the HIMUDA will do at its own level. The requirement of the land owner will be met by HIMUDA which will use this space for creating commercial properties,” he explained.

The Housing Board colonies made earlier on huge chunks of land will also be redeveloped as is the case at Paonta Sahib where still a lot of vacant land can be put to use. HIMUDA will also create a land pool to meet the demand for housing, both from people of Himachal as well as outsiders. Land is being identified at various locations across the state so that HIMUDA can develop its colonies.

HIMUDA will also get incentives from the Central Government for formulating redevelopment policies which is part of reform based incentives which other departments like Town and Country Planning have also received.