To rationalise water cess, government studying tariff in 3 other states

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, July 24

The state government is studying the water cess being charged in Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Sikkim. It wants to rationalise the cess rates, which some power producers have challenged in court.

15 apply for Water Commission chief post

  • The state government has invited applications for filling the posts of Chairman and five members of the Water Commission
  • While 15 applications have been received for the post of Chairman, 25 persons have applied for the posts of five members, who should be experts like technocrats and engineers
  • One retired and two serving IAS officers nearing superannuation are among the contenders for the post of Chairman
  • The Vidhan Sabha had passed the Act for the imposition of water cess and the formation of the commission

Besides Himachal, the above three states have imposed water cess on hydroelectric power generation. Six power producers in Himachal have moved court against the decision of the Jal Shakti Department to impose water cess.

The power producers have declined a government offer for talks on the cess saying that they would wait for the final court verdict in this regard. The HP High Court had directed the government to hold talks with all independent power producers to rationalise the cess.

Officials concerned say that the water cess in Himachal is higher than the tarrif imposed in the other three states. As such, the state government may reduce the cess rates. The Jal Shakti Department has asked 172 power projects to register themselves with it so that the cess payable can be worked out.

The cash-strapped Congress government took the decision to impose water cess to generate resources. The cess is expected to generate a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,000 crore.

The Central Government had directed power producers to challenge the water cess in court but 133 of the 172 hydroelectric projects registered themselves with the Jal Shakti Department to pay the cess. Interestingly, the NHPC and the NTPC have also registered for the payment of cess.

The officials say that the cess will be charged once the committee headed by the Secretary (Power), in consultation with the law and finance departments, formulates its rates and the criteria. The committee’s recommendations will be placed before the Cabinet for approval.

