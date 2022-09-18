To reach out to voters, CM flags off Rath Yatra in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 17

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur flagged off the LED Rath Yatra of the BJP to make people aware of the policies, schemes and programmes of the Central and state governments here today on the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the Prime Minister had special attachment to Himachal Pradesh. His birthday was being celebrated as ‘Seva Pakhwada’, he added.

Thakur said that the LED Rath Yatra was aimed at publicizing developmental programmes and welfare schemes of the government in all Assembly constituencies. He added that the government was making concerted efforts for the all-round development of the state. Equitable development of every area and every section was being ensured.

He said, “The Congress is passing through its worst phase and the ‘Quit Congress campaign’ is progressing steadily. Congress vice-president Ram Lal Thakur’s resignation is the most recent example.” Thakur called upon people to vote for the BJP. He claimed that the BJP would again form government in the state. Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that the state government had set new records of development in the past about five years.

“The state is continuously moving forward towards prosperity,” he added.

He also detailed various developmental schemes of the government.

BJP state president Suresh Kashyap said that through this yatra, the BJP would try to reach villages and seek suggestions from villagers for the party’s vision document for the upcoming elections. He along with former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rajender Garg flagged off the yatra from Hamirpur.

He said local leaders would lead the rath yatra at the mandal level and information about achievements of the government, development works done in all Assembly constituencies, public welfare schemes and services provided would be given.