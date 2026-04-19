To reduce flood risk, Kullu rolls out scientific river dredging ops

In a decisive move aimed at reducing flood risk and tightening control over illegal mining, the district administration in Kullu has announced the rollout of scientific river dredging operations backed by strict monitoring mechanisms.

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The decision was taken during a meeting of the district-level committee chaired by Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, Anurag Chander Sharma, at the multipurpose hall in Kullu district today. The committee, constituted under the District Disaster Management Authority, Kullu, will oversee dredging and mining activities in riverbeds with a focus on flood mitigation and disaster risk reduction.

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The DC stated that the initiative would follow a data-driven and environmentally sensitive framework under which dredging zones would be identified based on flood vulnerability while ensuring proper revenue documentation and geo-coordinates of the selected sites.

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A replenishment study, to be conducted through the Forest Department, will determine the quantity of material that could be safely extracted. The Deputy Commissioner clarified that mining plans permitting excavation up to 3m depth would be approved by the Industries Department strictly on the basis of scientific recommendations and site-specific requirements.During the meeting, provisions of the tender framework prepared by the tender committee were discussed in detail. Based on these provisions, the Himachal Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation will fix the base price and initiate the auction process for dredging operations.

In a strong message against illegal mining, the administration announced enhanced surveillance measures, including installation of cameras at mining sites. Officials have been directed to maintain a complete record of all identified mining locations, including photographs, and submit regular reports to the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police. The administration has adopted a zero-tolerance approach, warning that strict action would be taken against any violations.