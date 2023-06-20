To regulate constructions, Himachal nod to 100-m special zone along 4-lane roads

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 19

The Himachal Cabinet today approved the setting up of ‘Four-Lane Planning Area’ to regulate constructions along four-lane highways in the state.

Following the decision, taken at a Cabinet meeting held under CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here, no constructions would be allowed without permission within 100 metres “from the edge of the control width on either side of the four-lane roads”.

The rule would be applicable to the Parwanoo-Shimla, Shimla-Matour, Pathankot-Mandi and Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highways, officials said. They said even in case of private land falling within the 100-metre ambit, permission would be required from the government agency concerned for any construction.

Any other four-lane project to be constructed in the future would also fall under the ‘Four-Lane Planning Area’ domain. The move is aimed at curbing haphazard constructions along four-lane highways, said the officials.