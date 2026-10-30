To save crops, two Jawali panchayats lead drive to shift 80 head of stray cattle to gaushala

Stray and abandoned cattle have emerged as a major concern for farmers and road users in the lower Kangra region. Stray animals roaming freely in agricultural fields are destroying standing crops and posing a growing threat to road safety. In a commendable community initiative, Bharupalahad and Manei gram panchayats in the Jawali Assembly constituency of Kangra district have joined hands to address the problem by shifting around 80 stray cattle to a gaushala.

The special drive resulted in the relocation of 55 bulls and 25 cows to a gaushala built by the government at Haar village near Jawali being run by NGO Shri Manimahesh Seva Samiti. The operation was carried out with the permission of the SDM and the Animal Husbandry Department, with active participation of local residents, panchayat representatives and a veterinary team. The veterinary team, led by Dr Sahil Chaudhary assisted in catching animals, tagging them and sterilising them. Some animals were also provided medical treatment before being shifted to the gaushala.

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The initiative has brought relief to farmers, who have been grappling with the problem how to protect their crops from stray cattle. Repeated damage to standing crops had reportedly discouraged several cultivators from continuing farming, raising concerns over agricultural livelihoods in the area. Some farmers have even left farming and abandoned field due to the stray cattle menace.

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Besides damaging crops, stray cattle have also become a road safety concern. Their sudden movement across roads and presence on busy stretches can force motorists to apply the brake abruptly, increasing the risk of accidents. Residents have also complained of cattle attacking passersby.

Darshan Dhiman, pradhan of Manei panchayat, and Aman Chaudhary, up-pradhan of Bharupalahad panchayat, thanked the veterinary team, local residents and Shri Manimahesh Seva Samiti for their cooperation. They said that the joint efforts demonstrated how grassroots-level institutions could address a persistent public problem through coordinated action. They claimed that both panchayats had become stray cattle free after this drive was undertaken with community participation. They added that the panchayats would constitute a team of local youths to monitor the area and discourage the reappearance of stray cattle. Vehicles suspected of being used to ferry animals for abandonment, particularly at night, would also be monitored. They warned that strict action would be initiated against those found abandoning their domestic animals

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Meanwhile, the Animal Husbandry Department has appealed to cattle owners not to abandon their animals. It stressing that responsible livestock management was essential to protect crops and ensure public safety. The initiative taken by the panchayats has set an example of local governance in response to farmers’ concerns and an emerging road safety issue.