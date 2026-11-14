To save youth from addiction, Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 4.0 launched in Chamba

Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal on Friday launched the district-level Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 4.0, calling for coordinated efforts to protect youths from tobacco addiction and make public spaces tobacco-free.

Repaswal, while chairing a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's office auditorium, directed all government departments to ensure that their offices were completely tobacco-free. He also called for strict enforcement of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act and directed the officials concerned to issue challans against violators.

He directed all departments to actively participate in awareness activities under the campaign and ensure that its message reach educational institutions and the wider community.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Jalam Bhardwaj said that the campaign aimed at educating the youth about the harmful effects of tobacco and other intoxicating substances and encourage public participation in building a substance-free society. The Health Department had prepared a detailed action plan to ensure the campaign's effective implementation, he added.

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District Programme Officer (Health) Dr Karan Hiteshi made a presentation on the campaign's objectives, implementation strategy and proposed awareness activities. The plan was also reviewed during the meeting and directions were issued to the officials concerned.

District Health Officer Dr Kavita Mahajan, block medical officers, Assistant Commissioner, Food Safety, Chamba, Deepak Anand and officers of various departments attended the meeting.

Flavoured smokeless tobacco products

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Chamba District Magistrate Mukesh Repaswal issued an order on Friday prohibiting the storage, transportation, distribution and sale of flavoured smokeless tobacco products in Chamba district for two months, with immediate effect.

The order, issued under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita-2023, covered smokeless tobacco products containing flavouring agents, menthol and other additives used to enhance their taste, aroma, cooling effect or appeal. Cool-lip filter tobacco was also banned.

The order follows a proposal and medical assessment submitted by the Chief Medical Officer, highlighting that menthol and other flavour-enhancing additives make tobacco products more attractive and encourage their consumption.

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The administration observed that easy availability of such products could increase tobacco use and nicotine addiction, particularly among adolescents and young people, posing a serious public health risk.

The Superintendent of Police, executive magistrates, food safety officers and other officials concerned had been directed to ensure strict compliance and take action against violators. The order would remain in force for two months from the date of its issuance, unless modified, revoked or extended by the competent authority.