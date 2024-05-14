Kullu: To spread voter awareness, ‘Mashaal Yatra’ flagged off

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 13

At a Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme at Dhalpur today Chief Secretary (CS) Prabodh Saxena said the level of awareness of Himachali voters was such that they had full confidence in the electoral process. While participating in the ‘Vibrant Democracy’ programme, organised by the Kullu District Election Department, he said, “Such events had utility but there was political awareness among masses without these campaigns in the state, too. Participation in the electoral process was not only the right but also the responsibility of the netizens.”

The CS urged the voters to exercise their franchise on June 1. He said, “Now voting has become very easy and nobody has to commute long distances to exercise their franchise as polling booths are there in every nook and corner. The voting percentage of Kullu has been good in every election and this time we will be leaders in voter turnout not only in the state but in the country too.” He urged everyone to maintain the dignity of democratic traditions and to fearlessly vote without being influenced on the basis of religion, class, caste, community, language or any other means or temptations.

Saxena also released a voter awareness song ‘Vote Dende Jaana’ and video message to encourage voting. He also flagged off the ‘Mashaal Yatra’ (torch march) which will be taken across all four Assembly constituencies of the district to spread awareness. He also administered an oath for free, fair and peaceful elections. He felicitated the election icons of Kullu on the occasion.

Later, the CS also presided over the review meeting regarding the preparations for the General Elections and asked the officers deployed in the electoral process to ensure that the guidelines issued by the EC were followed in letter and spirit. He urged all the officers and employees associated with the election process to discharge their duties with devotion and honesty.

Dist will lead in voter turnout Nobody has to commute long distances to exercise their franchise as polling booths are there in every nook and corner. The voting percentage of Kullu has been good in every election and this time we will be leaders in voter turnout not only across the state but in the country too. — Prabodh Saxena, Chief Secretary

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Democracy #Kullu