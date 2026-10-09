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Home / Himachal Pradesh / To strengthen TB elimination drive, JOSH teams launched in Kangra

To strengthen TB elimination drive, JOSH teams launched in Kangra

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:04 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Kangra MP Rajeev Bhardwaj launches JOSH teams at Dharamsala.
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MP Rajeev Bhardwaj launched JOSH (Joint Squads for Health) under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan at Dharamsala in Kangra and called for greater youth participation and community involvement in the fight against tuberculosis.

The programme included a meeting of the District TB Mukt Bharat Committee, virtual participation in the national launch in New Delhi, orientation of JOSH teams, TB awareness activities, a collective pledge and the unveiling of the campaign IEC material.

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Representatives of the Health, Education, Youth and Sports, Panchayati Raj and AYUSH departments, NCC, NSS, My Bharat and the IMA along with social organisations attended the meeting. Nikshay Mitras, TB Champions and youth volunteers were felicitated for their contributions towards TB elimination. Community workers from Gunjan Organisation, Rotary, Lions, Inner Wheel and Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation were recognised for nutritional and other support to TB patients.

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Kangra has strengthened community participation in TB elimination, with 287 gram panchayats certified as TB Mukt — 37 gold, 69 silver and 181 bronze. The district is also expanding Nikshay Mitra nutritional support, active case finding, preventive treatment, awareness and anti-stigma initiatives.

Meanwhile, Bhardwaj called upon the youth, elected representatives, educational institutions, health officials and social organisations to turn TB elimination into a people’s movement.

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The MP, while addressing the launch of JOSH teams, urged the young volunteers to spread awareness about TB symptoms, encourage timely testing and treatment, dispel myths and help reduce stigma surrounding the disease. He said that community participation could give fresh momentum to the TB-Mukt Bharat campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, Chief Medical Officer Dr Omesh Bharti, District TB Officer Dr RK Sood and representatives of various departments, NGOs, TB Champions, My Bharat volunteers and NCC cadets attended the programme.

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