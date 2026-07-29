In a first-of-its-kind initiative to address recurring forest fires and climate change, a 1.5-tonne-per-day indigenous biochar plant has been commissioned at the Neri campus of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF) in Hamirpur district.

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Developed to process highly combustible chir pine needles and other forest biomass, the facility is being hailed as India's first indigenously designed biochar plant specifically meant for forest biomass. Officials believe it could become a scalable model for sustainable forest management, particularly in Himalayan states that face annual forest fire crises.

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The project has been developed through a collaboration between the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department, IIT Roorkee, UHF and ProClime.

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Every summer, vast stretches of Himachal Pradesh's chir pine forests become vulnerable to wildfires as dry, resin-rich pine needles accumulate on the forest floor. These highly combustible needles ignite easily and help fires spread rapidly, damaging thousands of hectares of forest every year. The new plant aims to convert this hazardous biomass into biochar, transforming an environmental challenge into a climate solution.

The facility will process around 1.5 tonnes of biomass daily, producing nearly 450 kg of biochar along with bio-oil and wood vinegar as valuable by-products. Besides functioning as a production unit, it will also serve as a research, demonstration and training centre, said Dr Sushil Kumar Singla, Secretary, Department of Environment, Science, Technology and Climate Change.

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The plant would also process agricultural residues, forest waste and invasive plant species, enabling wider utilisation of biomass resources in the future.

Singla described the project as an innovative approach to converting the challenge of forest fires into a climate solution

Initiative would contribute to long-term carbon storage, improved soil quality and the state's climate goals through collaboration among government agencies, research institutions, local communities and the private sector, he said.

The plant uses pyrolysis, a process in which biomass is heated in a low-oxygen environment. Unlike open burning or natural decomposition, which release carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, pyrolysis converts biomass into biochar — a stable, charcoal-like material capable of storing carbon in soil for hundreds of years. Scientists regard biochar as an effective tool for long-term carbon sequestration and climate change mitigation.

Apart from storing carbon, biochar offers significant agricultural benefits. It improves soil structure, enhances water retention, reduces nutrient loss and increases soil fertility, making it a promising soil amendment for sustainable agriculture while helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The initiative also seeks to generate rural livelihoods by involving local communities in biomass collection. Residents will be paid to collect dry pine needles and forest residues, creating an additional source of income while reducing the combustible material that fuels forest fires. Officials expect the programme to create employment opportunities, particularly for women and self-help groups, while encouraging greater community participation in forest conservation.

Globally recognised as an emerging carbon removal technology, biochar is gaining attention for its ability to address waste management, soil degradation and climate change simultaneously. If the Hamirpur pilot proves successful, it could pave the way for similar biochar facilities in other Himalayan states.