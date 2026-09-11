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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Cabinet meet scheduled for today cancelled

Himachal Cabinet meet scheduled for today cancelled

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:22 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File photo
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The Cabinet meeting scheduled for tomorrow has been cancelled for unavoidable reasons.

The date for holding the Cabinet meeting on September 11 had been decided almost a week ago. It was the Joint Secretary, General Administration Department, who issued a circular this evening, intimating about the cancellation of the meeting. The circular does not specify the reason for the cancellation of the meeting, while mentioning that it has been postponed for unavoidable reasons.

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