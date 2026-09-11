Himachal Cabinet meet scheduled for today cancelled

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The Cabinet meeting scheduled for tomorrow has been cancelled for unavoidable reasons.
The date for holding the Cabinet meeting on September 11 had been decided almost a week ago. It was the Joint Secretary, General Administration Department, who issued a circular this evening, intimating about the cancellation of the meeting. The circular does not specify the reason for the cancellation of the meeting, while mentioning that it has been postponed for unavoidable reasons.
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