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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Toddler evacuated through flooded stream for treatment in Lahaul and Spiti

Toddler evacuated through flooded stream for treatment in Lahaul and Spiti

Two-and-a-half-year-old child suffering from severe pneumonia & high fever evacuated across the flooded Jahalma stream

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 04:35 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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The toddler, whose condition had become critical, was being referred from Udaipur to Kullu for advanced medical treatment on Tuesday when rising floodwaters disrupted the route.
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A two-and-a-half-year-old child suffering from severe pneumonia and high fever was safely evacuated across the flooded Jahalma stream in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district amid challenging weather conditions, thanks to the coordinated efforts of emergency responders, police personnel and local residents.

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The toddler, whose condition had become critical, was being referred from Udaipur to Kullu for advanced medical treatment on Tuesday when rising floodwaters disrupted the route. Despite the dangerous conditions created by the swollen stream, the 108 ambulance team ensured the child's safe transfer.

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Emergency medical technician Anil Sumati and ambulance pilot Shiv Prakash continued the evacuation despite the risks posed by the overflowing waters. Their swift response and commitment helped keep the medical transfer on track during the emergency.

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Police personnel and local residents also extended full support, assisting the ambulance team in navigating the difficult terrain and ensuring the child crossed the flooded stretch safely. Their collective efforts played a crucial role in the successful evacuation.

Ashish Sharma, district in-charge of the 108 ambulance service, confirmed the incident and said, "We are committed to public service."

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The incident highlighted the importance of a coordinated emergency response during natural disasters. At a time when floodwaters disrupted normal movement, the teamwork of healthcare workers, police personnel and local residents stood out as an example of courage, cooperation and public service in the face of adversity.

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