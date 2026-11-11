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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Toddler falls into water-filled bucket in Mandi, dies

Toddler falls into water-filled bucket in Mandi, dies

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Kullu, Updated At : 01:27 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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A two-and-a-half-year-old boy died after falling into a water-filled bucket at his home at Nerchowk in Mandi district on Monday.
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In a tragic incident that turned a family’s Diwali celebrations into mourning, a two-and-a-half-year-old boy died after falling into a water-filled bucket at his home at Nerchowk in Mandi district on Monday. The child, Anirudh Abrol, is the son of Rohit Abrol, who runs a cloth shop. The family lives in Ward 9, Dadour, of the Nerchowk Municipal Council.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the boy’s mother was washing clothes at home. Later, when she went outside to hang clothes for drying, she felt dizzy and fainted. During this time, Anirudh went into the bathroom and fell into a bucket filled with water. When the woman regained consciousness, she saw her son lying in the bucket and raised the alarm. Family members immediately took him to the Nerchowk medical college, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The incident has shocked the local community. The family’s festive mood turned into grief. Mandi SP Vinod Kumar said that the police were investigating the matter and were examining the circumstances of the accident.

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