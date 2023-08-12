Toll hits 252, infra damaged as heavy rain lashes Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 11

Continuous rain on Thursday night in most parts of the state has caused substantial damage, both in terms of human life and infrastructure. As per the State Disaster Management report released today evening, the death count has risen from 234 to 252 over the last 24 hours.

Also, the number of obstructed roads has gone up from 166 to 302. Due to the overnight rains, as many as 989 distribution transformers were disrupted in the morning, but most of these were restored by the evening.

The state received light to moderate rain in most parts and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Solan, Sirmaur and Kangra. The highest rain was recorded at Nadaun, Bilaspur Sadar (160mm each), Una (130mm), Pandoh (110mm), Kataula (110 mm) and Naina Devi (110 mm).

Most of the roads have been obstructed in Shimla zone, where 103 roads have become non-operational. In the Mandi zone, 99 roads have been affected, while 78 have been obstructed in the Hamirpur zone.

Meanwhile, bodies of two persons who were buried in a landslide on Parala fruit mandi have been recovered. The duo had come to the mandi from Uttar Pradesh in connection with transportation of apple. The weather department has issued yellow alert for the next two days.

