Toll hits 252, infra damaged as heavy rain lashes Himachal

Shimla, August 11
Continuous rain on Thursday night in most parts of the state has caused substantial damage, both in terms of human life and infrastructure. As per the State Disaster Management report released today evening, the death count has risen from 234 to 252 over the last 24 hours.
Also, the number of obstructed roads has gone up from 166 to 302. Due to the overnight rains, as many as 989 distribution transformers were disrupted in the morning, but most of these were restored by the evening.
The state received light to moderate rain in most parts and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Solan, Sirmaur and Kangra. The highest rain was recorded at Nadaun, Bilaspur Sadar (160mm each), Una (130mm), Pandoh (110mm), Kataula (110 mm) and Naina Devi (110 mm).
Most of the roads have been obstructed in Shimla zone, where 103 roads have become non-operational. In the Mandi zone, 99 roads have been affected, while 78 have been obstructed in the Hamirpur zone.
Meanwhile, bodies of two persons who were buried in a landslide on Parala fruit mandi have been recovered. The duo had come to the mandi from Uttar Pradesh in connection with transportation of apple. The weather department has issued yellow alert for the next two days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 die, dozens trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...