Toll on outstation vehicles entering state increased

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, March 6

In a bid to enhance its revenue collection, the State Taxes and Excise Department has introduced a new category for imposing toll on vehicles (registered in other states) when these enter Himachal Pradesh. A marginal increase has also been effected in the existing categories in the new policy notified for the financial year 2023-2024.

In a departure from the last policy, which was applicable for three years, the toll barriers this time will be put to auction on the reserve price on annual basis where new bidders can apply. Earlier, the existing lessees were given renewal after effecting a 10 per cent hike on the reserve price.

It was observed that the barriers were auctioned for an amount less than the reserve price fixed last year. The new reserve price has been worked out by effecting a hike of 10 per cent on the price received last year.

The department has fixed a reserve price of Rs 120.45 crore, as against Rs 112 crore fixed during 2022-2023, by auctioning 13 interstate barriers in Solan, Una, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Nurpur, Baddi and Shimla revenue districts. The auction for these barriers will be held at the respective district headquarters on March 9 and 10.

Toll is collected in respect of all vehicles registered in other states when these enter Himachal Pradesh. The vehicles registered in Himachal Pradesh are exempt from paying toll. As per the new policy, a toll of Rs 600 will be charged for every vehicle having a loading capacity of over 250 quintals.

Till now, vehicles with loading capacity ranging from 20 quintals to 120 quintals and above were charged Rs 90 to Rs 450. The rate has been marginally enhanced. It will now range between Rs 100 and Rs 500.

Small goods vehicles and passenger vehicles of various categories will also have to pay higher toll ranging from Rs 80 to Rs 100, while light motor vehicles will be required to pay Rs 50 as against Rs 40 charged earlier.

It was decided to continue with the policy to exempt all private/passenger vehicles registered in Himachal having seating capacity up to five.