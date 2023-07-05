Tomato @ Rs 102/kg: Farmers pip apple growers

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, July 4

Tomato prices continue to soar, and the crop is now selling at rates higher than that of apple. Tomatoes were today sold at Rs 102 a kg against the early varieties of apple that traded at Rs 100 per kg at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) yard in Himachal’s Solan.

While growers benefitted from the high price, buyers had to pay 1 per cent market fee from their proceeds to the APMC. “As many as 7,823 kg of apples were sold today with the price ranging from Rs 40 to Rs 100, as against tomatoes, which were sold between Rs 33 and Rs 102 a kg,” said Biasdev Sharma, an APMC official.

Premium Heem Sohna tomato variety, which got the highest-ever price, is in high demand in Karnataka, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi and other states. About 60 per cent of the state’s tomatoes are sold through the APMC, Solan. The season began on June 15 and will last till mid-September. While 2,500 crates of tomato were sold daily until last week, about 3,500 crates have been sold in the last few days.

Prices going through the roof