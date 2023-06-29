Tomato fetches high prices, growers elated

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, June 28

Farmers are elated at the high prices of tomato at the local Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC). As against an opening rate of Rs 50 per crate weighing 24 kg last year, tomato growers are getting Rs 1,400 per crate this time. Tomato started arriving in the market on June 15. As many as 15,836 crates have been sold till now. The season lasts till mid-September and farmers auction their crop.

Solan accounts for 60% production Farmers have received an average price of Rs 1,200 per crate weighing 24 kg for the premium tomato variety against Rs 600 per crate last year

The highest price of Rs 1,700 per crate was registered about four days ago.

Solan accounts for 60 per cent of the tomato crop grown in the state

The farmers have received an average price of Rs 1,200 per crate for the premium tomato variety, Him Sona, this season, as against Rs 600 per crate last year. This has come as a major relief to farmers, who had suffered big losses due to water-logging in fields following continuous rain.

“Nearly 2,500 crates are arriving at the APMC, Solan, on a daily basis and the produce is being readily sold. It is being supplied to places like Pune, Mumbai, etc. The highest price of Rs 1,700 per crate was registered about four days ago, given the overwhelming demand for the Solan tomato, which is known for its quality,” said Ravinder Sharma, secretary, APMC, Solan.

Agriculture experts said that many states had opted for early yielding varieties, hence the crop was harvested at least one-and-a-half month in advance. This, however, proved counter-productive this year, as the inclement weather followed by the early onset of moonsoon led to the prevalence of disease. This raised the demand for the local tomato.

Sharma said, “As per the APMC Act 2005, a farmer gets the entire value at an auction while arhtiyas get 6 per cent from buyers. A farmer does not pay any commission for selling tomato in Himachal.”

While tomato is grown all over the dsitrict, especially in Deothi, Shamti, Kunihar, Kasauli, Gambar Pul, Nauni, no produce has arrived from Gambar Pul.

DP Gautam, Deputy Director Agriculture, Solan, said that the tomato farmers of Gambar Pul had suffered losses to the tune of Rs 46 lakh. He added that the farmers were unable to cater to the high demand though Solan accounts for 60 per cent of the crop grown in the state.