Tomato prices soar to Rs 170 per kg

Ambika Sharma

Solan,July 31

Tomato price soared to an all-time high at Rs 170 per kg in the Solan-based Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) with a 24-kg crate fetching Rs 4,100 today. The opening rate was as high as Rs 4,000 for a crate of 24 kg with a kg fetching Rs 166.

This brought cheer to growers who have been working day and night to transport their crop to Solan amid damaged roads and frequent showers.

As against the rate of Rs 133 per kg registered yesterday, the rate climbed to Rs 170 per kg today. A leap of nearly Rs 900 was registered since yesterday for a 24 kg crate whereas against Rs 3,200 per crate it soared to as much as Rs 4,100 today.

This indicated the overwhelming demand which had left both growers and the traders elated.

The large-sized bright red colour Heemsohna variety, was much in demand. The other hybrid varieties too fetched a good price given the pouring demand from the market.

The traders attributed the overwhelming demand to the damage incurred to the crop in Bengaluru, which catered to the markets in North India.

