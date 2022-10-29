Top leaders missing from Himachal, AAP needs big thrust

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, October 28

The top AAP leadership has been missing from the campaign in the state for over a month now, leaving the campaign largely in the hands of the local leadership.

Ready for polls We are ready for the polls. Our workers are going door to door with the 11 guarantees offered by Kejriwal. We’re getting a great response from people. — Surjeet Thakur, State AAP Chief

The long absence of the top leaders has apparently taken away momentum from the party’s campaign, which looked quite robust over a month back when Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made repeated visits to the state to offer multiple guarantees.

In the meantime, the BJP’s campaign received a massive thrust following the rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda and other top leaders. The Congress campaign, too, got a boost following Priyanka Gandhi’s rally in Solan and the continued presence of other leaders in the state.

Sisodia and Mann last visited the state on September 9, when they offered guarantees in Mandi. Ever since state AAP chief Surjeet Thakur has been at the forefront of the campaign. “We are putting up a serious fight in Gujarat as well, where the police have been used to hamper our campaign. Our offices were raided, laptops were taken away. In such scenario, our top leadership had to rush there to keep the campaign on track,” said an AAP leader on the condition of anonymity.

“Besides, the CBI is being used to restrict the movement of Sisodia. All these factors have contributed to the Central leadership not being able to visit Himachal as much as we would have liked,” the leader said, adding that the party was focussing on the impending Delhi Municipal Corporation elections as well.

In the absence of the eye-catching rallies and other big programmes, the party has been relying on door-to-door campaign to reach the voters.

Citing limited resources and very few leaders at the top, an AAP leader said it was extremely difficult for the party to match the sustained campaign of the BJP, and even the Congress, especially when it was focusing on Gujarat as well. “Our top leaders will hit the ground soon. Arvind Kejriwal and Mann are likely to kick-start the final phase of the campaign with a rally in Solan on November 3,” he added.

