Torchlight march held in Baijnath against UGC notification

Various organisations and community groups took out a torchlight march at Baijnath in Kangra district on Thursday evening is support of their demand for the withdrawal of a University Grants Commission (UGC) notification. The march began at Ghatta and culminated at Baijnath. The protesters raised slogans against the Central Government, demanding the withdrawal of the notification.

People belonging to different castes and communities took part in the march, led by Rajput Sabha president Anil Katoch, to express their opposition to the UGC notification. The protesters carrying burning torches demonstrated solidarity and called for a united struggle for their demand.

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The protesters raised slogans against the Central Government, urging it to withdraw the notification without delay. They said that the provisions of the notification had triggered resentment among various sections of society and expressed concern over their potential impact on the interests and rights of the affected communities.

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The protesters appealed to the Central Government to take public sentiments into account and address their concerns. They said that the grievances of different communities should be heard and considered before the Central Government proceeds further on the issue.

Community representatives emphasised the need for unity among various social groups to strengthen the agitation. They said that people would have to come together and raise their voice collectively to safeguard their rights and ensure that their demands receive due attention from the authorities.

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The representatives appealed to members of the Swarn community to remain united and participate in the agitation in greater numbers.

The march concluded in Baijnath with the organisers calling for continued unity and greater participation in the agitation.