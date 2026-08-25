DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 121 roads remain blocked across Himachal; orange alert for Shimla, Sirmaur

121 roads remain blocked across Himachal; orange alert for Shimla, Sirmaur

21 transformers and six water supply schemes also remain disrupted after torrential rains

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:17 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People take a stroll amid fog-covered mountains in Shimla, on Tuesday, August 25, 2026. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
Advertisement

As many as 121 roads continue to remain blocked across the state, while about 21 transformers and six water supply schemes also remain disrupted after being damaged due to torrential rains.

Advertisement

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, out of the total blocked roads, 49 are in Mandi, 31 in Kullu, 21 in Sirmaur, eight each in Kangra and Chamba, four in Una, three in Shimla and one in Lahaul and Spiti.

Advertisement

Similarly, out of the total disrupted transformers, 14 are in Sirmaur, three each in Kangra and Chamba and one in Shimla. Additionally, out of the total disrupted water supply schemes, four are in Hamirpur and one each in Shimla and Kangra.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, heavy rain is very likely to continue at isolated places in the state as the State Meteorological Centre has issued an orange weather alert for Shimla and Sirmaur.

Similarly, a yellow alert has also been issued for Kullu and Kinnaur districts, resulting in light to moderate rain at isolated places in these districts.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts