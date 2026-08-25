121 roads remain blocked across Himachal; orange alert for Shimla, Sirmaur

As many as 121 roads continue to remain blocked across the state, while about 21 transformers and six water supply schemes also remain disrupted after being damaged due to torrential rains.

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As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, out of the total blocked roads, 49 are in Mandi, 31 in Kullu, 21 in Sirmaur, eight each in Kangra and Chamba, four in Una, three in Shimla and one in Lahaul and Spiti.

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Similarly, out of the total disrupted transformers, 14 are in Sirmaur, three each in Kangra and Chamba and one in Shimla. Additionally, out of the total disrupted water supply schemes, four are in Hamirpur and one each in Shimla and Kangra.

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Meanwhile, heavy rain is very likely to continue at isolated places in the state as the State Meteorological Centre has issued an orange weather alert for Shimla and Sirmaur.

Similarly, a yellow alert has also been issued for Kullu and Kinnaur districts, resulting in light to moderate rain at isolated places in these districts.