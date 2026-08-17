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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Torrential rains disrupt 110 roads, 217 water schemes in Himachal

Torrential rains disrupt 110 roads, 217 water schemes in Himachal

Mandi, Kullu worst hit; yellow alert issued for five districts

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 10:47 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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People brave the rain on the Mall Road, Shimla. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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As many as 110 roads continue to remain blocked across Himachal, while about 91 transformers and 217 water supply schemes also remain disrupted after they were damaged due to torrential rains.

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As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, out of the total blocked roads, as many as 39 are in Mandi, 33 in Kullu, 12 in Chamba, nine in Shimla, six each in Kangra and Sirmaur, four in Una and one in Lahaul and Spiti. Similarly, out of the total disrupted transformers, 41 are in Sirmaur, 28 in Mandi and 22 in Shimla. Additionally, out of the total disrupted water supply schemes, 209 are in Mandi and eight in Shimla.

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Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is very likely to continue across the state on Monday as a yellow alert has been issued for five districts. These districts include Shimla, Kangra, Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur, where light to moderate rain is very likely to occur throughout the day.

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Minimum temperature is expected to remain normal while the maximum temperature is expected to be above 2°C to 4°C in many places.

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