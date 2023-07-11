Totu-Nalagarh road blocked near Jathia Devi

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 10

The Totu-Nalagarh road near Jathia Devi in the Jubbarhatti area and the Kasumpti-Parimahal road have been blocked due to landslides that were triggered by rainfall.

Vehicles got damaged after a tree fell on them near the Rahat Hotel while a wall collapsed at Dayanand Public School at the Mall Road in the city.

The Shimla-Nalagarh road near Jathia Devi on Monday.

The movement of heavy vehicles on the bailey bridge near the Ghandal area had to be stopped after a landslide was reported near the base of the bridge. In view of the public safety, the administration is also considering stopping the movement of light vehicles on the bridge. A landslide that took place at Shanan in the Pagog area posed danger to dozens of houses and blocked the Pagog-Auckland Tunnel road.

Traffic on a few other roads remained disrupted for a few hours. Though some places witnessed traffic jams, the situation was fairly better than Sunday when there were number of landslides and many roads were blocked.

As per the Police Department records, “A total of 11 lives have been lost in the district so far in rain-related incidents while 10 houses and 19 vehicles have been damaged.”

Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Gandhi said, “The police have carried out 30 rescue operations, saved 125 persons and evacuated 35 persons so far.”

“We have sounded high alert to all the police stations and the police have got a majority of the roads leading towards the state capital cleared of landslide debris. Traffic situation has been streamlined and we have alternative ways in case of obstructions,” the SP added.