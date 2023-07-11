 Totu-Nalagarh road blocked near Jathia Devi : The Tribune India

30 rescue operations; 125 persons saved & 35 evacuated so far: SP

Landslides block a road at Shanan



Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 10

The Totu-Nalagarh road near Jathia Devi in the Jubbarhatti area and the Kasumpti-Parimahal road have been blocked due to landslides that were triggered by rainfall.

Vehicles got damaged after a tree fell on them near the Rahat Hotel while a wall collapsed at Dayanand Public School at the Mall Road in the city.

The Shimla-Nalagarh road near Jathia Devi on Monday.

The movement of heavy vehicles on the bailey bridge near the Ghandal area had to be stopped after a landslide was reported near the base of the bridge. In view of the public safety, the administration is also considering stopping the movement of light vehicles on the bridge. A landslide that took place at Shanan in the Pagog area posed danger to dozens of houses and blocked the Pagog-Auckland Tunnel road.

Traffic on a few other roads remained disrupted for a few hours. Though some places witnessed traffic jams, the situation was fairly better than Sunday when there were number of landslides and many roads were blocked.

As per the Police Department records, “A total of 11 lives have been lost in the district so far in rain-related incidents while 10 houses and 19 vehicles have been damaged.”

Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Gandhi said, “The police have carried out 30 rescue operations, saved 125 persons and evacuated 35 persons so far.”

“We have sounded high alert to all the police stations and the police have got a majority of the roads leading towards the state capital cleared of landslide debris. Traffic situation has been streamlined and we have alternative ways in case of obstructions,” the SP added.

Downpour, death, devastation in North

Downpour, death, devastation in North

Toll 30 | PM takes stock of situation | 39 NDRF teams deploy...

Worst rain crisis, Himachal pegs its losses at Rs 4,000 cr

Worst rain crisis, Himachal pegs its losses at Rs 4,000 cr

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

Yamuna, Ghaggar swollen, Haryana's low-lying areas hit; 6 killed

Yamuna, Ghaggar swollen, Haryana's low-lying areas hit; 6 killed

10,000 acres of fields submerged in Karnal

4 flood-hit rescued in Kathua; Srinagar highway remains shut

4 flood-hit rescued in Kathua; Srinagar highway remains shut

Washed away by rain, 60-metre Chamba-Seri stretch being repa...


No immediate threat of floods in Amritsar, says PWD Minister

No immediate threat of floods in Amritsar, says PWD Minister

Water level rising in Beas at Harike; Minister visits areas

Knotty affair: Dangling wires pose a threat to residents in Medical Enclave

Pathetic parks: Sanitation a major issue at Housing Board Colony park

DJ murder case cracked, three arrested

No let-up, rain leaves trail of destruction

No let-up, rain leaves trail of destruction

2 Sukhna Lake floodgates opened

Mohali among worst-hit dists, over 50 villages inundated

Ghaggar breach: Army, NDRF rescue villagers

Rain fury: Damage at Kajauli waterworks, supply hit

Delhi's drainage system can't handle such rain: CM Kejriwal

Delhi’s drainage system can’t handle such rain: CM Kejriwal

SC to hear Sisodia's bail pleas on July 14

HC sets aside order cancelling Sweden-based prof's OCI card

DSGMC forms 11-member committee to study UCC

No primary classes today

Amid rescue & relief, question remains why no lessons learnt from 2019 floods

Amid rescue & relief, question remains why no lessons learnt from 2019 floods

Breach in bundh near Phillaur police academy, 150 relief centres set up

Kabaddi player washed away

Sutlej flowing above danger mark, flood-like situation prevails in district

Sutlej flowing above danger mark, flood-like situation prevails in district

Residents make every effort to protect Dhusi Bundh

Overflowing nullah leaves streets flooded

VB nabs four for taking Rs 30K bribe

Gas Tragedy: PPCB finds 22 water polluting industries in Giaspura

Heavy rain leaves Patiala flooded

Heavy rain leaves Patiala flooded

Minister visits rain-hit villages, says public safety key concern