Tough for senior citizens

It gets difficult for the elderly to board HRTC taxis plying in Shimla. There’s a lot of rush of people to board these taxis and the elderly fail to get in most of the time. The HRTC has now appealed to people to leave seats for senior citizens. Hopefully, it will help. – Haridutt, Kasumpti

Wrong parking of vehicles

Wrong parking of vehicles in front of shops close to pedestrian paths in Mandi town has become a cause for concern. Pedestrians face inconvenience due to wrongly-parked vehicles. The police should take strict. Rajesh Kumar, a Mandi resident

Posts of lecturer vacant

A few posts of lecturer are vacant in Government Senior Secondary School at Seri Bunglow in Karsog. As a result, the studies of students are getting affected. The government should fill the vacant posts. – Hema, Karsog

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Shimla