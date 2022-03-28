Tourism Department to woo tourists from southern, western states; develop infra in Lahaul

Post-Covid analysis: They account for less than 5% inflow | Majority of visitors from north

Tourism Department to woo tourists from southern, western states; develop infra in Lahaul

Tourists stroll at the Ridge in Shimla on Sunday. Photo: Amit Kanwar

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi
Shimla, March 27

The Tourism Department and the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) are targeting southern and western India to increase footfall.

As per the post-Covid analysis of tourist arrival in the state, the southern states account for only 1 to 2 per cent of tourist inflow while the arrival from western India, particularly Gujarat, was three to four per cent. A vast majority of tourists visiting Himachal are from the north India.

“We will launch an aggressive publicity campaign to attract tourists from the southern and western parts of the country to visit unexplored and virgin destinations, religious circuit, heritage sites in Himachal and also give them information regarding the facilities available for adventure tourism. Special packages will be offered and tourists from states like West Bengal, visiting the state during Durga Puja in huge numbers, will be facilitated,” said Amit Kashyap, Director Tourism and Managing Director of HPTDC.

The tribal district Lahaul and Spiti has emerged as a tourist hotspot after the opening of Atal tunnel (Rohtang) on October 3, 2020.

“It has proved a boon for the tourism industry in Lahaul and Spiti district as tourist arrival has increased by 622 per cent from 1,32,983 during 2019 to 9,60,952 in 2021. The focus is now on developing a sound tourism infrastructure in the district to cater to tourists,” he stated.

Sources said a 24-room hotel, worth Rs 2-3 crore, would come up at Sissu, located about 5 km from the north portal of Atal Tunnel. The case has been sent to the Forest Department for clearance under Forest Conservation Act (FCA).

Another tourist attraction would be the natural ice-skating rink. However, it is yet to be decided whether it would be an all-weather rink or functional during winters only, sources in the HPTDC said. A hotel at Keylong is being renovated at a cost of Rs 1.7 crore while another eight-room hotel of the HPTDC is coming up at Jispa, which would also have dormitories for bikers, they stated.

A café has been opened at Sissu by the department and 20 tents would be erected for providing accommodation to tourists. The process would commence by April end, sources added.

Special packages on the anvil

Special packages will be offered and tourists from states like West Bengal, visiting the state during Durga Puja in huge numbers, will be facilitated. — Amit Kashyap, Director Tourism and Managing Director of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation

#Tourism

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh employees to be under central civil services rules: Amit Shah

2
Chandigarh

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh

3
Nation

On camera: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacked near Patna

4
Delhi

AAP leader Raghav Chadha turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

5
Chandigarh

Leopard spotted near Kumaon Colony in Nayagaon

6
Punjab

Punjab farm unions threaten statewide stir over prepaid smart meters

7
Punjab

Centre's no to Punjab's demand for additional coal

8
Punjab

Water level below normal in Himachal dams, surplus in Punjab’s

9
Nation

Hindus can be declared 'minority' in states where they're numerically lower strength: Centre tells Supreme Court

10
Nation

Mercury rising: IMD predicts heat wave in many parts, including Punjab and Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
GI tag for local carpets elates traders
J & K

GI tag for hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets elates traders

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family
Punjab

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family

Cyber fraudsters target Himachal Pradesh’s elderly men
Himachal

Cyber fraudsters lure Himachal Pradesh's elderly men into honey trap

When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

Viral video of pet dog dancing with newlywed couple is too cute to be missed
Trending

Viral video of pet dog dancing along newlywed couple is too cute to be missed

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?
Entertainment

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Top Stories

People in Punjab will no more have to stand in queues, to get ration at their doorstep, announces CM Bhagwant Mann

People in Punjab will no more have to stand in queues; to get ration at their doorstep, announces CM Bhagwant Mann

Shares a video message to this effect

Bhagwant Mann slams Centre’s move on rules governing UT staff; says Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann slams Centre’s move on rules governing UT staff; says Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement, Chan...

Central Trade Unions begin two-day nationwide strike; good response in industrial areas of Punjab, Haryana

Central trade unions’ strike partially impacts banking services

Transactions at many public sector banks have been impacted ...

Public transport services impacted in Haryana as roadways employees join nationwide strike

Public transport services impacted in Haryana as roadways employees join nationwide strike

A joint forum of central trade unions had given a call for a...

Armed men shoot dead youth at Nawanshahr petrol pump

Armed men shoot dead youth at Nawanshahr petrol pump

Around 12 bullets were fired

Cities

View All

Congress leader Parmjit Batra, son hurt in firing, FIR filed

Congress leader Parmjit Batra, son hurt in firing, FIR filed

3 days left, MC fails to meet property tax recovery target

DHO warns of action against unregistered food operators

Common man hit hard by rising fuel prices

Auto driver falls off Bhandari bridge, dies

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Bhagwant Mann slams Centre’s move on rules governing UT staff; says Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann slams Centre’s move on rules governing UT staff; says Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh

Chandigarh staff to get central service benefits: Amit Shah

Now, file theft complaint online in Chandigarh

Leopard on the prowl at Nayagaon

AIIMS Infosys Oncology Chair for UK-based doctor

AIIMS Infosys Oncology Chair for UK-based doctor Ranjit Manchanda

Ruling NDA better placed this time to win Presidential poll on its own

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl

Poor infra: Dug-up road and broken sewer pipes add to commuters' woes

Patwari's post: Cleared exam but still waiting for appointment

Sukhpal Khaira: Even if I hadn't been freed, I would have emerged victorious

Jalandhar: Thyroid tumour weighing 2kg removed after 7-hour surgery

Woman tweets to CM, police; probe ordered

Woman tweets to CM, police; probe ordered

Environmental activists hold protest outside Mayor's house

Four nabbed for cultivating poppy, 2 for stealing cables

Two test +ve in Ludhiana district

Villagers foil bid to break open ATM at Bhundri

Man, son killed in accident

Man, son killed in accident

433 more administered Covid vaccine in district

Shop worker films girl in trial room, held