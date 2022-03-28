Tourism Department to woo tourists from southern, western states; develop infra in Lahaul

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, March 27

The Tourism Department and the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) are targeting southern and western India to increase footfall.

As per the post-Covid analysis of tourist arrival in the state, the southern states account for only 1 to 2 per cent of tourist inflow while the arrival from western India, particularly Gujarat, was three to four per cent. A vast majority of tourists visiting Himachal are from the north India.

“We will launch an aggressive publicity campaign to attract tourists from the southern and western parts of the country to visit unexplored and virgin destinations, religious circuit, heritage sites in Himachal and also give them information regarding the facilities available for adventure tourism. Special packages will be offered and tourists from states like West Bengal, visiting the state during Durga Puja in huge numbers, will be facilitated,” said Amit Kashyap, Director Tourism and Managing Director of HPTDC.

The tribal district Lahaul and Spiti has emerged as a tourist hotspot after the opening of Atal tunnel (Rohtang) on October 3, 2020.

“It has proved a boon for the tourism industry in Lahaul and Spiti district as tourist arrival has increased by 622 per cent from 1,32,983 during 2019 to 9,60,952 in 2021. The focus is now on developing a sound tourism infrastructure in the district to cater to tourists,” he stated.

Sources said a 24-room hotel, worth Rs 2-3 crore, would come up at Sissu, located about 5 km from the north portal of Atal Tunnel. The case has been sent to the Forest Department for clearance under Forest Conservation Act (FCA).

Another tourist attraction would be the natural ice-skating rink. However, it is yet to be decided whether it would be an all-weather rink or functional during winters only, sources in the HPTDC said. A hotel at Keylong is being renovated at a cost of Rs 1.7 crore while another eight-room hotel of the HPTDC is coming up at Jispa, which would also have dormitories for bikers, they stated.

A café has been opened at Sissu by the department and 20 tents would be erected for providing accommodation to tourists. The process would commence by April end, sources added.

Special packages on the anvil

