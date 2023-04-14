Tourism Dept property lying abandoned in kangra

Property of the Tourism Department on the Panchrukhi-Andretta road in Kangra district is lying abandoned for the past many decades. The government should rather lease this property to a private company or individual to run cafe, restaurant, hotel or any other facility. It will generate revenue for the government, besides providing basic amenities to tourists vising Andretta village. Satish, Panchrukhi
Honking a nuisance in Shimla
Unnecessary honking has become a nuisance in Shimla. Some people keep honking endlessly even near schools and hospitals. The administration should run an awareness campaign to discourage people from honking unnecessarily and to prevent noise pollution in the city. The police should also take measures to stop the practice. Surender, Shimla
Need to increase capacity of chemo ward
The chemo ward of the Cancer Hospital in Shimla needs more space to accommodate patients. Many patients travel from faraway places to get their chemotherapy done here. All the beds and chairs in the ward were occupied on Thursday and many patients had to get their chemotherapy while sitting on a bench. The government should enhance the capacity of the chemo ward to provide relief to cancer patients visiting this hospital. Narender, Chopal
