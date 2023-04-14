Tourism Dept property lying abandoned in kangra

Property of the Tourism Department on the Panchrukhi-Andretta road in Kangra district is lying abandoned for the past many decades. The government should rather lease this property to a private company or individual to run cafe, restaurant, hotel or any other facility. It will generate revenue for the government, besides providing basic amenities to tourists vising Andretta village. Satish, Panchrukhi

Honking a nuisance in Shimla

Unnecessary honking has become a nuisance in Shimla. Some people keep honking endlessly even near schools and hospitals. The administration should run an awareness campaign to discourage people from honking unnecessarily and to prevent noise pollution in the city. The police should also take measures to stop the practice. Surender, Shimla

Need to increase capacity of chemo ward

The chemo ward of the Cancer Hospital in Shimla needs more space to accommodate patients. Many patients travel from faraway places to get their chemotherapy done here. All the beds and chairs in the ward were occupied on Thursday and many patients had to get their chemotherapy while sitting on a bench. The government should enhance the capacity of the chemo ward to provide relief to cancer patients visiting this hospital. Narender, Chopal

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]