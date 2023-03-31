Tourism Dept to set up wellness centre in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 30

The first government owned and operated resort-cum-wellness centre in the district will be built at Gandhi Nagar, two kilometres away from the district headquarters at Dhalpur.

The Tourism Department has started work on the centre to be built on 10-bighas of land. A hotel of the Tourism Department, which is operational in the earmarked place, will be converted into a resort-cum-wellness centre.

According to the officials of the Tourism Department, the resort will have about 18 rooms and offer facilities like yoga, meditation, spa, sauna and steam bath. It is expected to provide a boost to health tourism in the district.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur recently said the wellness centre would be set up in Kullu at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

District Tourism Development Officer Sunayna Sharma said, “The earmarked land is already in the name of the Tourism Department. Work will be started after the approval by the higher authorities. Consultants appointed to prepare the DPR of the wellness centre had recently visited the spot. The project is being funded through the Asian Development Bank.”