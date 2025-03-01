Tourism in Kangra Valley at risk due to poor Dharamsala-McLeodganj road

As the prime tourist season in Kangra Valley approaches from March to June, concerns are rising over the deteriorating condition of the Dharamsala-McLeodganj road. This crucial route, connecting Dharamsala with the popular tourist hub of Mcleodganj, remains in a poor shape, raising fears about its impact on tourism.

Landslide threat looms over tourism

The tourism industry has voiced serious concerns regarding the road’’s vulnerability to landslides. A massive landslide occurred three years ago, yet no significant measures have been taken to prevent further damage. Hoteliers warn that if the landslide reactivates during the monsoon, it could completely sever road connectivity to McLeodganj, dealing a severe blow to the region’s tourism-dependent economy.

Heavy investment but

poor construction

Despite an investment of Rs 42 crore for upgrading and metalling the Gaggal-McLeodganj road, several sections have caved in, leading to frequent traffic jams. The National Highways (NH) department has withheld Rs 17 crore from the contractor due to the substandard construction. A project proposal to stabilise the sinking portions of the road has been submitted to the Union Ministry of Surface Transport, but no funds have been allocated yet.

Rising public outrage

Local residents and hoteliers have repeatedly raised concerns about the poor condition of roads leading to Mcleodganj. The deteriorating road quality and recurring traffic jams during peak tourist season are discouraging visitors. Many tourists now avoid the area due to the frustrating travel experience.

Persistent road damage

The Dharamsala-McLeodganj road continues to suffer from deep pits, sunken sections, and an overall lack of maintenance. Despite efforts to build retaining walls, the landslide-prone zone — stretching over 200 feet from the Dharamsala bypass to the main road leading from Kotwali market to McLeodganj — remains unstable.

Authorities have failed to provide a long-term solution, leaving the road fit only for one-way traffic in several areas. If immediate action is not taken, the already struggling tourism industry in Kangra Valley may face significant setbacks, affecting thousands who rely on it for their livelihood.