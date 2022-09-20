Tourism industry set for revival: Reddy

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 19

Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy pitched for Yuva tourism clubs to attract tourists to country.

“Just like NSS, NCC we need to work on making Yuva tourism clubs at all levels. States need to work on a war footing for establishing these tourism clubs which will familiarize the youth with the concept of Dekho Apna Desh,” Reddy said.

Today’s session started with felicitation of dignitaries from various states of India by Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and G Kishan Reddy. Tourism ministers of 12 states, including Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Haryana, Mizoram, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh, were present.

G Kishan Reddy said that with the pandemic behind us, the tourism industry is all set for a revival. As a travel destination, India offers a diversity of products and experiences. The rich heritage of India, one of the world’s oldest civilizations, is an all-embracing confluence of festivals, religions, traditions, and customs.

The Union Minister added that for any global tourist, India was not just a place to see and visit, but a destination to experience and be transformed for life. If India needs to achieve its immediate goal of a 5 trillion economy and its long-term goals of a developed nation then tourism has a very important role to play.

Jai Ram Thakur said, “It is a very important day for us today as representatives from all over India are here with us. Himachal Pradesh presents lots of unique destinations to the world. “

He further said that the tourism industry in India and Himachal was badly hit by the pandemic. “Our government has also started ‘Nai Raahein Nai Manzilein’ scheme to highlight some of our lesser known tourist destinations. The state has undertaken multiple new projects to attract the tourists not only for a weekend but for longer stays too.”

Shripad Naik, Minister of State for Tourism, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, spoke of the successful implementation of the schemes of ministry of Tourism while also highlighting other major initiatives and efforts of the government to promote tourism. PRASHAD scheme was launched by the Ministry of Tourism in the year 2014-15 for integrated development of identified pilgrimage and heritage destinations aims to provide last mile connectivity, he said.

“The need of the hour was to bring out our hidden cultural and natural facets to attract more tourists. We are constantly moving forward under the able guidance of our Prime Minister. However, despite having one of the best natural beauties, India attracts less than 2 per cent of global tourists; and, this only points to the potential that we can achieve,” Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State for Tourism and Defence, said.

During the session, Arvind Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, said, “The tourism sector was badly hit in the last two years because of Covid 19. For the first time after a gap of two years, we have gathered physically here to discuss the revival of tourism sector; and, this in itself is a symbol of change in the tourism sector.”

