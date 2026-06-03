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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Tourism turf war erupts at Rohtang

Tourism turf war erupts at Rohtang

Adventure operators from Manali and Lahaul clash over territorial claims; locals seek official boundary demarcation

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Abhinav Vashisht
Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 11:16 PM Jun 03, 2026 IST
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Adventure activity operators from Manali and Lahaul engage in a heated confrontation over territorial claims at Rakshi Dhank.
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A heated territorial dispute between adventure activity operators from Manali and Lahaul erupted into a confrontation at Rakshi Dhank near Rohtang Pass on Tuesday, prompting police intervention and renewing calls for a clear demarcation of the area.

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The dispute centred on the ownership of Rakshi Dhank, a popular tourism and adventure activity site. Operators from Manali claimed that the area falls within Kullu district, while their counterparts from Lahaul argued that Kullu’s jurisdiction extends only up to Rakshas Mor. The disagreement quickly escalated into a high-voltage altercation, with both sides accusing each other of encroaching on their business territory. Members of the Koksar panchayat alleged that some individuals from Palchan panchayat resorted to pushing and shoving during the confrontation and vandalised equipment belonging to local operators. Following the incident, police personnel and representatives of the Koksar panchayat reached the spot and managed to pacify the situation.

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Koksar panchayat president said the dispute had become a recurring issue and demanded that the Lahaul-Spiti administration conduct a proper survey and demarcation of the area. He alleged that several people had gathered around police officials and panchayat representatives, creating an atmosphere of intimidation. “If such incidents continue, it will become difficult for local residents to carry out their work in their own area. The administration must take immediate action and identify those responsible,” he said.

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The clash is the latest in a series of tourism-related territorial disputes in the region. In January 2025, tourism activities at Solang Nala were disrupted following a dispute between local panchayats and outside operators over business interests. Similar tensions have also surfaced in the Shinkula Pass area and along the Manali-Leh route at Sarchu, where boundary-related issues have affected local livelihoods. With tourism serving as the economic backbone of both regions, local stakeholders have once again demanded a lasting solution to the long-standing boundary ambiguity.

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