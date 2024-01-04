Tourism village: Himachal Govt may not need agri varsity NOC for land transfer

Tribune News Service

January 3

The proposal of the state government to set up Tourism Village in 100 acres of the Palampur Agriculture University has evoked criticism form a section of Palampur residents and BJP leaders.

Deputy Commissioner Kangra, Nipun Jindal had recently written to VC of the Palampur Agriculture University to give NOC for transferring 100 acres university land in the name of tourism department so that a tourism village could be set up there. The university is yet to respond to the request of the DC Kangra. The state government has proposed to set up tourism village in Palampur under the ADB-funded project.

Sources told The Tribune that the state government might not require an NOC from the university as the land of Palampur Agriculture University was already in the name of Agriculture Department of the state in revenue papers.

The sources here said that the land for agriculture university was donated by former ruler of Nadaun state in 1968. Initially, the university served as centre for Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana in joint Punjab. After formation of Himachal the university became a centre of Himachal Pradesh University before being established as independent agriculture university of state in 1978.

Presently, the university has been about 400 hectares or about 1000 acres land in Palampur area. It was not for the first time that the land of university has been diverted for a development project. During the UPA II regime about 25 acres land of university was given to the Union Ministry for Culture for setting up a Science Museum.

Many residents of Palampur have taken to social media against the government proposal to divert 100 acres land of Palampur Agriculture University for setting up a tourism village.

The state general secretary of BJP, Trilok Kapoor, while talking to The Tribune, said, “We are not against setting up of tourism village in Palampur region. However, it should not be set up in a premier educational institute of the state. Setting up tourism village in Palampur Agriculture University would hit the academic atmosphere of the institute. We will request the Chancellor of University the Governor of Himachal Pradesh against allowing setting up of Tourism Village on university land,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner, when contacted, admitted that he had written to VC of Palampur Agriculture University for NOC for diverting 100 acres land of institute in the name of tourism department of the state. “We are yet to receive any response from the university authorities,” he said.

The Acting VC of the university DK Vatsa did not respond to repeated calls and messages on his phone.

