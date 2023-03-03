Tourist bus from Haryana overturns in Himachal's Bilaspur, one killed

Bilaspur (HP), March 3
A girl was killed while 40 others were injured when a private bus overturned on the main road near here on Friday morning, officials said.
The tourist bus from Haryana was on its way to Manali when the accident took place on the Chandigarh-Manali road in Bilaspur district, officials said.
Passersby pulled out the injured from the bus and rushed them to the Bilaspur Regional Hospital. One passenger has been referred to PGI Chandigarh.
Police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the driver of the bus.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Quad to sharpen focus on counter-terrorism, soft-peddles Ukraine conflict
On its main remit of the Indo-Pacific maritime domain, a mee...
Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly as Congress stages a walkout
Lists various initiatives of the govt in the past one year
17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana
8 killed in Ambala, 3 in Panipat, 6 in Faridabad