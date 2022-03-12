Tourist centre needs makeover

Tourism development has been accorded high priority by the Himachal Government but the Tourist Information Office at Tutikandi needs a new look to send the right message to tourists. At present, the building, at the gateway of Shimla, is not in a good condition. It must be renovated and its vicinity must be beautified to make it attractive. — Nikhil, Shimla

Open road leading to Kamla Nehru Hospital

The road from St Edwards School to Kamla Nehru Hospital (KNH) was closed temporarily due to construction work for widening of the path. All other roads leading to the hospital from Lift and Chotta Shimla are restricted and people commuting in private vehicles face inconvenience, especially in the case of an emergency. The authorities concerned are requested to open the road to the hospital at the earliest. — Pinki, Shimla

