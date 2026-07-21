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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Tourist footfall in Himalayan region rose from 10.55 crore in 2014 to 40.78 crore in 2025: Govt

Tourist footfall in Himalayan region rose from 10.55 crore in 2014 to 40.78 crore in 2025: Govt

The Indian Himalayan Region spans 13 states and Union territories, including Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:39 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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The number of tourist visits to the Himalayan region has increased from 10.55 crore in 2014 to 40.78 crore in 2025, thus registering a growth of 286 per cent, Union minister Indra Hang Subba said. He also said that improved tourist visits have generated higher employment and economic opportunities.

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Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Minister of State for Tourism noted said the ministry undertakes several activities to promote domestic tourism in a holistic manner.

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"India saw a surge in tourist footfall in the Himalayan states in the last decade. The numbers surged from 10.55 crore in 2014 to 40.78 crore in 2025, thus registering a growth of 286 per cent," he said.

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The Indian Himalayan Region spans 13 states and Union territories, including Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh — covering about 5,33,604 kilometres.

The minister also said that the ministry annually organises the International Tourism Mart (ITM) in the north eastern states to showcase the tourism potential of the region, to domestic and international buyers, opinion makers, influencers etc.

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"In addition, to sustain and further enhance this growth, the government has formulated the National Strategy for Adventure Tourism and the National Strategy for Sustainable Tourism," he added.

Tourism in the Himalayan region is a major economic driver that spans adventure, spirituality and ecology. Encompassing states from Ladakh and Kashmir in the west to Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh in the east, the region offers everything from high-altitude trekking to heritage train rides, but faces rising ecological challenges.

Due to the rapid boom in tourist footfall, fragile mountain ecosystems face immense pressure from waste generation and water shortages. Travelers are increasingly encouraged to practice responsible travel by supporting local indigenous communities to combat this problem.

In Himachal Pradesh, regulating mass tourism in Shimla, Kullu, Kangra, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, and Kinnaur; promoting eco-tourism, adventure tourism, and pilgrimage tourism; and assessing the carrying capacity of key destinations, have remained a challenge.

The state implemented the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Policy 2019 and revised the Eco-Tourism Policy 2024 to encourage renewable energy adoption, zero-waste destinations and community-based models.

Environmental carrying capacity studies are ongoing at Manali Wildlife Sanctuary, Colonel Sher Jung National Park, and Renukaji Wildlife Sanctuary.

Uttarakhand is largely focusing on promoting clean-energy vehicles, continuous air and water quality monitoring, sustainable wastewater management, low-carbon energy practices for high-altitude treks and institutional capacity building.

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